Live updates: Flooding rescues in NJ

Flooding rescues and evacuations were underway Friday morning in New Milford, New Jersey after the Hackensack River flooded the area after Thursday night's storms.

Boats were going door-to-door to pull people out of their homes.

Two people had to be rescued from a stranded vehicle in the middle of floodwaters.

New Milford is a borough in Bergen County. It has about 16,000 residents.

Other flooding was visible in Lodi, another borough in the county.

In Hawthorne, a diner reportedly flooded.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A Flood Warning was in effect until 11 a.m. for parts of northeast New Jersey due to excessive water from the storm.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations was occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the area but the good news was that no additional rainfall is expected for several days.

Some that were expected to experience flooding included Newark, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Wayne, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, New City, Orange, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Summit, Lyndhurst, Millburn, Monsey and Rutherford.

Advertisement