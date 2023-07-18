Flooding across tri-state as more storms batter region

Just a few days after torrential downpours caused major flooding in some parts of the tri-state over the weekend, more storms caused further washed-out roads and commuter chaos on Tuesday.

In New Brunswick, New Jersey, parts of the city were overtaken by water.

A storm cell over the city brought torrential rainfalls that caused flash floods, leaving homes and cars inundated with water and pedestrians left trapped in what appeared to be nearly 3 to 4 feet of water.

First responders rescued several residents, including children from the floodwaters.

Meanwhile, in Rockland and Westchester County, the weather flooding caused parts of the Taconic and Sprain Brook Parkways to close.

State police aren't sure how long either parkway will be shut down for.