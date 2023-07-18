Expand / Collapse search

Flooding across tri-state as more storms batter region

Storms cause flooding in NJ

More severe storms caused flash flooding in New Brunswick, New Jersey, forcing some residents to be rescued from what looked like nearly 3 to 4 feet of water.

Just a few days after torrential downpours caused major flooding in some parts of the tri-state over the weekend, more storms caused further washed-out roads and commuter chaos on Tuesday.

In New Brunswick, New Jersey, parts of the city were overtaken by water. 

A storm cell over the city brought torrential rainfalls that caused flash floods, leaving homes and cars inundated with water and pedestrians left trapped in what appeared to be nearly 3 to 4 feet of water. 

First responders rescued several residents, including children from the floodwaters. 

Flooding in Westchester County

Severe storms caused flooding that closed parts of the Taconic and Sprain Brook Parkways on Tuesday afternoon.

State police aren't sure how long either parkway will be shut down for.