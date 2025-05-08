Flood watch in effect as heavy rain threatens NYC through Friday night

A flood watch is now in effect for the New York City region through late Friday night as a prolonged period of rain raises the risk for flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. Rainfall totals may exceed 2 inches in some locations, with the National Weather Service warning of possible flooding from excessive runoff.

What we know:

A flood watch was issued Thursday afternoon by the National Weather Service for much of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and southeast New York. This includes areas such as Bergen, Passaic, Westchester, Rockland, and Fairfield counties.

Credit: National Weather Service

The alert states that flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible as rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through the region. The ground in many locations is already saturated and rivers and streams are running high, increasing the likelihood of flooding.

Timeline:

Thursday Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms are likely with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Thunderstorms likely before turning to periods of rain overnight. Low around 55. Rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch expected.

Friday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the day. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Rainfall between three-quarters and one inch expected.

Friday Night: Rain likely before 2 a.m. Low near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Morning: Slight chance of rain before 2 p.m., then clearing. High near 68.

What's next:

City residents are advised to stay alert for updated forecasts and potential flood warnings. Those in flood-prone areas should prepare to take action if flooding occurs. The flood watch will remain in effect through late Friday night.

Power Outages:

If your area is under threat, check the outage maps below.

NY power outages

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NJ power outages

Click HERE for the latest numbers.

CT power outages