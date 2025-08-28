Ground stop at Newark International Airport cancelled: FAA

article

The Brief The FAA paused flights into Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday. An equipment issue affected some radio frequencies. The ground stop has since been lifted.



The Newark Liberty International Airport is experiencing some delays as travelers head out for the Labor Day weekend.

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

It was lifted a short time later, but the FAA says they are still slowing flights into the busy airport.

Officials say the pause was due to equipment issues that affected some radio frequencies in the Philadelphia TRACON area that handles Newark arrivals and departures.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many flights were affected by the ground stop.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the equipment issues.

What you can do:

You can monitor real-time airport status on the FAA website.

Track the status of your flight online.