Flights cancelled: Snow storm in NYC region cancels hundreds of flights at JFK, Newark, LaGuardia

A fast-moving snowstorm brought several inches of snow to the New York City region Friday forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark-Liberty international airports.

JFK Airport reported 221 flights were canceled. LaGuardia canceled 331 flights and Newark-Liberty canceled 230 flights.

The snow was likely only part of the problem the airlines were facing as staffing shortages had been reported in recent days due to the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

You can check the general status of the local airports at this LINK. The airlines advise checking with your carrier on your flight's status before heading to the airport.

New York City was expected to receive up to six inches of snow once the storm moved out of the region by late morning.