Flight delays at Newark Airport due to staffing issues, weather

Travelers flying in and out of Newark International Airport (EWR) should be prepared for delays due to staffing challenges and weather conditions, according to the FAA's website.

Officials said the there is a Traffic Management Program in effect causing delays of approximately 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Additionally, weather conditions are impacting flight schedules. Departures from EWR to Toronto Pearson International Airport (CYYZ) are experiencing an average delay of 56 minutes due to snow and ice.

As a result, general departure schedules may also be affected, so travelers should verify with their airline to determine whether their flights are impacted by these delays.

While arriving flights are facing delays, airborne arrivals are only encountering minor delays of 15 minutes or less.

Check flight status below:

Delays, cancelations at NYC-area airports

Check the status of each airport below:

JFK Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

LaGuardia Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

Newark Airport status