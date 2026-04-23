Flesh-eating bacteria that could kill in 2 days found in Long Island waters: report

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The Brief A lethal flesh-eating bacterium and a dangerous marine biotoxin (saxitoxin) have been detected across Long Island waters. The bacteria have a 20% mortality rate within 48 hours, while the biotoxin can cause fatal paralytic shellfish poisoning if contaminated shellfish are eaten. Health experts strongly warn anyone with an open wound, especially the elderly and immunocompromised, to stay out of the water.



Health experts are on alert after the discovery of a highly lethal flesh-eating bacteria that has a 20% mortality rate within just 48 hours.

What we know:

Evidence of Vibrio vulnificus was recently found across Long Island waters, according to research from Stony Brook University. Some areas where the flesh-eating bacteria were reportedly detected include Mecox Bay, Sagaponack Pond and Georgica Pond.

"It’s a very, very serious infection, it gets into open wounds," said Dr. Christopher Gobler, a professor and ecologist at Stony Brook University. "People who are infected with this bacteria have a 20% chance of dying within just 48 hours."

Gobler said nitrogen runoff from aging cesspools and septic systems is causing harmful algae blooms, which are being exacerbated by climate change and creating a perfect toxic storm, according to a report by the NY Post.

ANTRIM, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 31: Blue-green algae blooms are seen along the shoreline at Lough Shore Park on July 31, 2025 in Antrim, Northern Ireland. Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, has been confirmed in Lough Neagh, the UK's larg Expand

"If someone’s immunocompromised, or elderly, and they have open wounds in summer, you may want to stay out of the water," he warned.

Dig deeper:

The presence of saxitoxin, a dangerous marine biotoxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning, has also been detected in additional waters in East Quogue, Southold and Shinnecock Bay.

Eating a shellfish carrying this toxin could cause significant illness or even death.

The backstory:

The Post reports that three people died from Vibrio infections after the deadly bacteria was first detected in the Long Island Sound in 2023. No other deaths have been reported since then.

What is Vibrio?

Vibrio are bacteria that naturally live in certain coastal waters. The CDC says people can contract vibriosis by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, or an open wound coming in contact with coastal water.

Vibrio vulnificus, a species of Vibrio, can cause severe infections, which may lead to necrotizing fasciitis and even death for about 1 in 5 people.

What's next:

Specialists are exploring advanced wastewater treatment methods and aquaculture initiatives to combat declining water conditions, according to FOX News.

What you can do:

Experts warn to be extra cautious during the summer, because these flesh-eating bacteria become a major public health hazard when temperatures rise.