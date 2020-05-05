Fleet of World War II planes skywrite message of hope over NYC

Six World War II planes flew over the New York City region Tuesday and created giant messages in the sky of thanks and hope for first responders, essential workers and everyone impacted by COVID-19.

The vintage Skytypers took off from Republic Airport on Long Island at about 11:30 a.m. and flew past the Statue of Liberty and down the Hudson River and circled over the five boroughs and Long Island.

“We can’t think of a better way to thank all New Yorkers for their commitment to health and safety, especially those on the front lines,” says Larry Arken, squadron commander and team flight lead of the GEICO Skytypers.

The message- WE SALUTE ESSENTIAL WORKERS- was as tall as the Empire State Building and spanned anywhere between 5-10 miles and could be seen within a 15-mile radius.

