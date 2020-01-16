Flames in engine force emergency landing at Newark-Liberty



A United Airlines plane headed to Los Angeles from New Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing soon after takeoff on January 15 due to what the carrier said was a mechanical problem.

Footage shows flames shooting from the plane shortly after takeoff from Newark-Liberty International Airport on Wednesday night.

One passenger described the flight as the “most terrifying experience of my life” and said “my view was the wing that was on fire.”

“Flight takes off, right wing of the plane (where I’m sitting in the aisle seat) sparking and now one engine failed,” she posted on Twitter. “They’re making announcements but I can’t hear anything b/c people are screaming.”

Flight tracking data shows United Airlines flight 1871 took off from Newark Liberty International Airport at 9.30 pm on Wednesday. The Boeing 757-224 was in the air for 36 minutes, according to RadarBox. The LAX-bound flight was diverted and returned to the airport, according to Flightradar24.

A United Airlines spokeswoman reportedly said the plane experienced a “mechanical issue.” The airline said passengers had been booked on another flight.

