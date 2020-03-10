First coronavirus death reported in New Jersey

The first New Jersey death in a case of the new coronavirus was announced Tuesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in an emailed statement that the person who died was a 69-year-old man in Bergen County. Health officials said the man did not have a travel history to any areas with widespread outbreaks but traveled to New York very often. He also had underlying health conditions.

The man, who was not identified, had a heart attack on Monday evening but was revived. He suffered a second heart attack on Tuesday morning and died.

The number of cases in New Jersey is now up to 15.

Meanwhile, Murphy said Tuesday the state will waive fees for COVID-19 testing for more than 2 million residents on certain health plans.

The waivers apply to residents with health insurance through their jobs with the state and public schools, as well as to those using the state's social safety net programs.

Advertisement

Murphy also urged the state's other health carriers who are covering people who get insurance through their jobs to follow suit. The state's biggest insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, has already said it would waive costs for medically necessary coronavirus tests.

Just over half of the state's residents have insurance through their employers, according to Jerrel Harvey, a spokesman for the governor.

Murphy's administration is set to give an update on the number of cases in the state later on Tuesday. Officials have reported there are 11 positive cases in New Jersey so far.

With the Associated Press