Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

It was a nerve-wracking 2½ minutes as a group of firefighters attempted to rescue the 60-plus-pound husky who had no clue the lake underneath his paws would give way, leaving him trapped.

"This is our job, this is what we do," Eastchester Fire Chief Phil Pinto said. "We train—we were prepared for this, we were seamless."

The chief hailed his department heroes for saving Jax, who ran from his owner Monday afternoon to chase a flock of geese on a golf course in town. When he ran onto a frozen lake, the ice broke and he fell into the frigid water.

Aquatics-trained firefighter Dominick DiRienzo arrived within minutes. He got to a wailing Jax, got him into a harness. The Jax doggy paddled, of course, his way back to mom.

It was another day in the life of one of the bravest.

Jax's owner said a vet checked him out and he is already back to his old self. But his geese-chasing days are over.

