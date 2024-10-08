Firefighters injured battling church fire on Staten Island

Three FDNY firefighters were injured Tuesday evening while battling a 3-alarm fire that broke out inside a church on Staten Island.

According to authorities, just before 7 p.m., a fire broke out at Full Gospel Tabernacle church on Castleton Avenue.

The fire spanned the 3 ½ story building.

33 units responded to the fire, and three firefighters were taken to Richmond University Medical Hospital while battling the blaze.

Operations are ongoing and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.