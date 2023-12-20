Hundreds without power on Staten Island

article

Over 1,000 people are currently without power on Staten Island.

According to Con Edison, 1,176 customers are without service after a fire at a substation caused 3,600 customers to lose power on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters had responded to a reported smoke condition at a building and a Con Ed substation near Joyce Street & Hylan Boulevard. Video from SkyFOX appeared to show a transformer on fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.