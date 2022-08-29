NYPD: Teen sprayed fire extinguisher on Jewish men in Brooklyn

The NYPD has arrested a juvenile and a homeless man in connection with three recent hate crimes against Jewish men in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

No one deserves to be the victim of such senseless hateful violence — no one," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Security camera video from one incident shows someone running up behind a 72-year-old Jewish man on his way to morning prayers and then spraying him with a fire extinguisher on Sunday, Aug. 21. The suspect, a minor, also sprayed a fire extinguisher on a 66-year-old man and then punched him the same morning, New York City police said.

Authorities charged the 14-year-old suspect with assault as a hate crime, assault, and aggravated harassment.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force also arrested a homeless man in another unprovoked attack in Williamsburg. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking after he slapped a 27-year-old man wearing Jewish attire last week. Police said the suspect has prior arrests in other states.

The police commissioner said the NYPD is working with the Jewish community in Williamsburg on security protocols ahead of September's high holy days.