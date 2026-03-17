Fire sends smoke plumes near St. Patrick’s Day parade route in Midtown
NEW YORK - Fire and heavy smoke were reported Tuesday at a high-rise building in Midtown Manhattan before the start of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
What we know:
Video from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from a building near East 43rd Street.
Officials said the fire started in an HVAC system on the roof.
The FDNY said the call came in at 9:46 a.m. for an all-hands fire at 6 East 43rd Street.
Officials said the fire was knocked down and under control by 10:45 a.m., with no injuries reported as operations continued.
St. Patrick's Day Parade route
The fire was near staging areas for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, which forms along Vanderbilt Avenue and nearby streets before marching up Fifth Avenue from East 43rd Street to East 79th Street.
Formation
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
- 44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route
- 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 43rd Street
Dispersal
- 5th Avenue between 82nd Street and 79th Street
- 79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 80th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 81st Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 82nd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
The Source: This report is based on information from the FDNY.