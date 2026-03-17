Fire sends smoke plumes near St. Patrick’s Day parade route in Midtown

The Brief A fire broke out in a Midtown high-rise near the St. Patrick’s Day parade route just before the festivities are set to begin. Thick smoke was seen billowing from a building near East 43rd Street as emergency crews rushed to the scene. Officials said the fire appears to be in a rooftop HVAC system and the cause remains under investigation.



Fire and heavy smoke were reported Tuesday at a high-rise building in Midtown Manhattan before the start of the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

What we know:

Video from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from a building near East 43rd Street.

Officials said the fire started in an HVAC system on the roof.

The FDNY said the call came in at 9:46 a.m. for an all-hands fire at 6 East 43rd Street.

Officials said the fire was knocked down and under control by 10:45 a.m., with no injuries reported as operations continued.

St. Patrick's Day Parade route

The fire was near staging areas for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, which forms along Vanderbilt Avenue and nearby streets before marching up Fifth Avenue from East 43rd Street to East 79th Street.

Formation

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 43rd Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 82nd Street and 79th Street

79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

80th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

81st Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

82nd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue