LIVE: Watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026 in NYC

The Brief The parade begins at 11 a.m. on 5th Avenue at 44th Street and ends around 4 p.m. on 5th Avenue at 79th Street. The parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the world, first being held in 1762. Several streets will be closed on Tuesday in Manhattan for the parade.



The 265th New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is happening on Tuesday along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

What time does the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade start?

FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of the parade beginning Tuesday at 11 a.m. To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now. You can also watch raw, un-anchored coverage of the event on our YouTube page.

Where is the St. Patrick's Day parade?

What we know:

The parade, which begins at 11 a.m., starts on 5th Avenue at 44th Street and ends around 4 p.m. on 5th Avenue at 79th Street. It's the oldest and largest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the world, first being held in 1762.

While the parade will draw massive crowds, it will also cause widespread street closures throughout Manhattan, from Midtown to the Upper East Side.

St. Patrick's Day Parade street closures

Local perspective:

The following streets will be closed on Tuesday for the parade at the discretion of the NYPD:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Bagpipers play as they march during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

Formation

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 43rd Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 82nd Street and 79th Street

79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

80th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

81st Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

82nd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Miscellaneous

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

54th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

57th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

59th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

84th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 84th Street