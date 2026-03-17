LIVE: Watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026 in NYC
NEW YORK CITY - The 265th New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is happening on Tuesday along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
What time does the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade start?
FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of the parade beginning Tuesday at 11 a.m. To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now. You can also watch raw, un-anchored coverage of the event on our YouTube page.
Where is the St. Patrick's Day parade?
What we know:
The parade, which begins at 11 a.m., starts on 5th Avenue at 44th Street and ends around 4 p.m. on 5th Avenue at 79th Street. It's the oldest and largest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the world, first being held in 1762.
While the parade will draw massive crowds, it will also cause widespread street closures throughout Manhattan, from Midtown to the Upper East Side.
St. Patrick's Day Parade street closures
Local perspective:
The following streets will be closed on Tuesday for the parade at the discretion of the NYPD:
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Bagpipers play as they march during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City on March 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)
Formation
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
- 44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route
- 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 43rd Street
Dispersal
- 5th Avenue between 82nd Street and 79th Street
- 79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 80th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 81st Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 82nd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
Miscellaneous
- 43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 54th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 57th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 59th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 84th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 84th Street