Fire destroys chemical recycling plant in Spain

A fire at a waste recycling plant in Montornes del Valles, in provincial Barcelona, Spain, on Dec. 11 triggered a chemical emergency plan as a massive smoke cloud hung over the town.

Civil protection officials advised residents to close windows and doors to avoid the smoke.

Hundreds of firefighters from dozens of units responded to the fire. They made progress bringing the fire under control by the next day but the fire destroyed the plant and continued to burn, officials said.

The plant recycles solvent and industrial residues.

The effects of the fire apparently contaminated a nearby river so officials urged factories and farmers to avoid drawing water from it until further notice.

With Storyful and The Associated Press

A massive fire destroyed an industrial plant in Spain. (Bombers Catalonia via Storyful)

Advertisement