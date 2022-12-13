Fire burns at NYPD auto impound warehouse in Brooklyn

A huge fire tore through a waterfront warehouse on Tuesday morning that the NYPD uses as an auto pound.

The Erie Basin Auto Pound warehouse is located on Columbia St. in Red Hook. The NYPD says that a vehicle somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.

At least 3 fireboats were pouring water onto the building. Flames were coming out of the roof and smoke was visible for miles. The smoke blew south towards the Sunset Park neighborhood.

The first call came in just after 10:30 a.m. The fire was still not under control by noon.

No injuries were initially reported. The fire went to three alarms with 33 units and 140 firefighters at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.