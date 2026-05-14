Fire breaks out on tracks at NYC's Penn Station; LIRR trains impacted

The Brief FDNY crews responded to a reported fire on the tracks at Penn Station. Officials say the fire involved a feeder with an extension to a wall. No injuries have been reported.



UPDATE: Penn Station service remains suspended as crews continue repair work following a fire near the station.

Most train service has been diverted to and from Grand Central, which will remain open through the night to accommodate travelers, according to the MTA.

Overnight access to the Grand Central Madison concourse will be limited to specific entry points, including 1 Vanderbilt, 270 Park Avenue, the 42nd Street Shuttle corridor and staircases connected to the 4, 5 and 6 subway lines.

The subway system is also cross-honoring Long Island Rail Road tickets, allowing riders to use subway service while rail disruptions continue, per the MTA.

Transit officials say delays, reroutes and cancellations remain possible during the Friday AM peak period and are urging riders to check train status updates before leaving for their commute.

EARLIER:

A fire on the tracks at Penn Station prompted a large FDNY response Thursday morning.

What we know:

FDNY officials say the call came in at 11:22 a.m. for a reported fire on the tracks at Penn Station. The incident happened near 31st Street between 7th and 8th avenues.

Officials described it as a feeder fire with an extension to a wall. FDNY said 26 units and 84 fire and EMS personnel were operating at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

What's next:

Operations remain ongoing. Details about possible service impacts were not immediately available.