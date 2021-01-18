Two fires erupt within hours of each other at Brooklyn church

article

Fire officials are looking into what sparked at least two blazes that drew firefighters to a Brooklyn church twice within about five hours Sunday night and Monday morning, leaving considerable damage.

The Fire Department and the pastor at the Tabernacle of God in Christ Jesus say the first fire happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The pastor, Ezell Brown, told local media that he smelled smoke and found a garbage can ablaze near the back of the church, in the Crown Heights neighborhood. Firefighters quickly put the flames out at that point.

Then, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, they were called to the church again for a bigger blaze.

Firefighters reported the injured was a member of the clergy. Video from the scene shows broken windows, debris and other damage inside the two-story, storefront church.

The cause of the fires was under investigation.

With the Associated Press