Fire at Jersey Shore amusement park ruled an accident

A fire that severely damaged a building at an amusement park in southern New Jersey last month has been ruled an accident, authorities said.

A preliminary investigative report released Monday said the Jan. 30 blaze at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City was caused by "an undetermined electrical source" near the front of a building that housed the park’s arcade and offices, a fast-food restaurant, and a construction company office,

The early morning fire sent smoke billowing across the skyline, as windy conditions hampered firefighting efforts. No injuries were reported in the fire, and the blaze did not damage the park's outdoor area or its rides.

The park's owner plans to rebuild the structure and has said it can reopen while the work is ongoing.