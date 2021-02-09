Expand / Collapse search

Fire at Jersey Shore amusement park ruled an accident

By Wire report
Published 
New Jersey
Associated Press

Fire Tears Through Ocean City Amusement Park

A four-alarm fire broke out on Ocean City’s historic beach boardwalk in New Jersey on Saturday morning, January 30, engulfing and seriously damaging Playland’s Castaway Cove amusement park. Credit: Gail Hansell Kussay via Storyful

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A fire that severely damaged a building at an amusement park in southern New Jersey last month has been ruled an accident, authorities said.

A preliminary investigative report released Monday said the Jan. 30 blaze at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City was caused by "an undetermined electrical source" near the front of a building that housed the park’s arcade and offices, a fast-food restaurant, and a construction company office,

The early morning fire sent smoke billowing across the skyline, as windy conditions hampered firefighting efforts. No injuries were reported in the fire, and the blaze did not damage the park's outdoor area or its rides.

The park's owner plans to rebuild the structure and has said it can reopen while the work is ongoing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!