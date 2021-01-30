Fire rages on boardwalk in Ocean City, N.J.

article

A 4-alarm fire raged on the boardwalk in Ocean City, N.J. on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on the 1020 block of the Boardwalk, fire officials said. Strong winds were fueling the flames and firefighters were dealing with bitterly cold temperatures.

All hands were working to get the fire under control.

Authorities advised that the public use caution if in the area. Crowds gathered to watch as firefighters knocked down the flames.