Financial examiner, highway maintenance are fastest growing jobs in NY/NJ

As the U.S. grapples with unemployment because of the coronavirus pandemic, a new report could help people who are trying to figure out where to look for a new job.

On Monday, SmartAsset published a list of the fastest-growing jobs in every state. According to the report, overall industry trends can give people a sense of what occupations could have open positions.

For its report, SmartAsset used employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and calculated the percentage change from 2015 to 2019.

Financial examiner was the fastest-growing job in New York, with a 178% increase, while Highway Maintenance Worker was the fastest-growing job in New Jersey, with a 168% increase.

Manicurists and pedicurists saw the biggest growth in Connecticut, with a 149% increase.

The occupation with the highest percentage increase nationwide was in Rhode Island, where structure metal fabricators and fitters saw a 674% increase from 2015 to 2019.

Meanwhile, the job with the smallest percentage increase was in Virginia, where community health workers saw a 112% increase from 2015 to 2019.

Aside from the overall list, SmartAsset also found that production occupations were the fastest-growing job in 11 of 50 states, followed by education, training and library occupations in five states and Washington, D.C.

To see the full list, here are the fastest-growing jobs in each state -- including Washington, D.C. -- and their percentage increases, according to SmartAsset.

Alabama: Meat Packers and Slaughterers (369%)

Alaska: Postsecondary Nursing Instructors and Teachers (250%)

Arizona: Metal and Plastic Multiple Machine Tool Setters, Operators and Tenders (276%)

Arkansas: Interviewers, Except Eligibility Loan (178%)

California: Marriage and Family Therapists (280%)

Colorado: Statisticians (164%)

Connecticut: Manicurists and Pedicurists (149%)

Delaware: Occupational Therapists (140%)

Washington, D.C.: Postsecondary Education Teachers (471%)

Florida: Traffic Technicians (433%)

Georgia: Forest Fire Inspectors and Prevention Specialists (255%)

Hawaii: Dietetic Technicians (283%)

Idaho: Production Worker Helpers (131%)

Illinois: Costume Attendants (286%)

Indiana: Museum Technicians and Conservators (138%)

Iowa: Statisticians (271%)

Kansas: Postsecondary Philosophy and Religion Teachers (625%)

Kentucky: Metal and Plastic Heat Treating Equipment Setters, Operators and Tenders (307%)

Louisiana: Materials Engineer (338%)

Maine: Metal and Plastic Milling and Planing Machine Setters, Operators and Tenders (650%)

Maryland: Bailiffs (315%)

Massachusetts: Costume Attendants (333%)

Michigan: Postsecondary Architecture Teachers (300%)

Minnesota: Avionics Technicians (300%)

Mississippi: Probation Officers and Correctional Treatment Specialists (115%)

Missouri: First-Line Supervisors of Correctional Officers (362%)

Montana: Automotive and Watercraft Service Attendants (178%)

Nebraska: Private Detectives and Investigators (220%)

Nevada: Interpreters and Translators (388%)

New Hampshire: Training and Development Managers (167%)

New Jersey: Highway Maintenance Workers (168%)

New Mexico: Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates (209%)

New York: Financial Examiners (178%)

North Carolina: Fast Food Cooks (182%)

North Dakota: Legislators (210%)

Ohio: Conservation Scientists (141%)

Oklahoma: Interviewers, Except Eligibility and Loan (213%)

Oregon: Electronics Engineers, Except Computer (294%)

Pennsylvania: Postsecondary Health Specialties Teachers (148%)

Rhode Island: Structural Metal Fabricators and Fitters (674%)

South Carolina: Metal and Plastic Forging Machine Setters, Operators and Tenders (404%)

South Dakota: Interpreters and Translators (189%)

Tennessee: Metal and Plastic Multiple Machine Tool Setters, Operators and Tenders (374%)

Texas: Cleaning, Washing and Metal Pickling Equipment Operators and Tenders (174%)

Utah: Statisticians (293%)

Vermont: Separating, Filtering, Clarifying, Precipitating and Still Machine Setters, Operators and Tenders (167%)

Virginia: Community Health Workers (112%)

Washington: Community Health Workers (247%)

West Virginia: Operations Research Analysts (186%)

Wisconsin: Manual Grinding and Polishing Workers (278%)

Wyoming: Merchandise Displayers and Window Trimmers (171%)

