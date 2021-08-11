FEMA, FCC to test Emergency Alert System on TVs, radios, cell phones

FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission will test the nation's public alert and warning systems at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The tests are conducted regularly to assess the effectiveness of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) to receive and convey a national message via radio and television and of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) infrastructure to deliver a test message to mobile phones.

Wednesday's testing will be the sixth test of the nationwide public alert and warning systems.

During the test, radios and televisions across the country may interrupt normal programming to play the EAS test message. The message may be delivered in English or Spanish. The EAS test message is approximately one minute long and the audio will say:

"This is a test of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. No action is required."

The visual message, which will only be displayed on televisions, may vary depending on the station. The message will include, at a minimum, the originator, event, location, valid time period of the message and the time the message was transmitted. For example, the text may read: "A Primary Entry Point system has issued a National Periodic Test for all of the United States beginning at 2:20 PM and ending at 2:50 PM on AUG 11, 2021 (station ID)."

The test message sent to the WEA infrastructure will only be received by specially configured phones and will read:

"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

Only phones that have been opted in specifically to receive system test messages will display the test message, which will be in either English or Spanish, depending on the device’s language settings. Most mobile phones will not display the test message.

