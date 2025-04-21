Feds issue new deadline for New York to shut down congestion pricing gantries

The U.S. Department of Transportation is threatening to pull federal funding from New York unless the state shuts down its congestion pricing gantries. The new ultimatum comes from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy after the previously set federal deadline passed without compliance.

What we know:

The deadline for New York to disable its congestion pricing gantries has came and went on Sunday, April 20. Now, Secretary Duffy has issued a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul threatening to withhold federal funding for road construction projects—not just in Manhattan, but in other parts of the state, including Long Island.

Governor Hochul dismissed the threat in strong terms, saying, "Let me repeat this for those who didn’t hear me the first 10 or 11 times."

The letter from Secretary Duffy accuses the governor of "attacking working-class Americans."

"It is appropriate that the federal government send a message to the state of New York and the MTA that they will impose penalties if they do not comply with federal law and that they’re operating the congestion pricing cameras in violation of federal law," said Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis.

By the numbers:

State officials say congestion pricing is already showing results. Since the program was activated:

Nearly 6 million fewer vehicles have entered the pricing zone compared to previous years.

Hundreds of thousands more riders are using subways and buses each week.

The tolls are raising more than $50 million per month, surpassing the MTA’s initial projections.

What they're saying:

Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA, pushed back on claims that congestion pricing is hurting the local economy.

"They’re really concerned about what is happening to New York’s economy. They should look to see what’s happening to Broadway attendance and they’ll see that Broadway show attendance is up. They’ll see that restaurant reservations are up," Daglian said.

Governor Hochul has remained defiant, stating, "Congestion pricing is legal. It’s working. Business is up, traffic is down, and the cameras are staying on."

What's next:

The new deadline set by Secretary Duffy is May 21. If Governor Hochul does not comply, federal penalties are scheduled to begin a week later.