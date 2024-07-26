FDNY welcomes nearly 300 firefighters in newest, diverse graduating class

Nearly 300 probationary firefighters graduated from the FDNY’s fire academy on Friday in one of the most diverse graduating classes in the Department's history.

A total of 284 firefighters graduated, with people of color compromising 46% of the class, with 29% identifying as Hispanic, 15% as Black, and 2% as Asian American.

There are also 28 veterans from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps.

One of the graduates is 35-year-old Fallou Sall, born and raised in Senegal, and is currently a Sergeant in the New York Army National Guard.

"I believe that any place that you go to either you leave it better," Sall told FOX 5 NY. "I love wearing the uniform serving the community and the people around it."

The ceremony was bittersweet for outgoing Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, who announced less than two weeks ago that she would be stepping down.

"To be a firefighter requires selflessness and bravery. Only those with a deep sense of purpose would be willing to risk their lives to protect and save others. All 284 of you have demonstrated these qualities, and we know that you will make your mark," Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh’s decision to give up her job surprised many, but she says her family needs to come first. A family member is having surgery in a few weeks.