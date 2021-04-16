Expand / Collapse search

FDNY: Overloaded power strip caused Queens fire

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York City
Overloaded power strip blamed for Queens fire

The FDNY says an overloaded power strip was the cause of an eight-alarm fire at a Queens apartment building earlier this month.

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City fire marshals said Friday that an overloaded power strip caused an apartment fire in Queens that injured 21 people, including 16 firefighters.

The April 6 blaze at the six-story building, which displaced about 240 residents, was an accident, and smoke alarms activated as they should have, fire marshals said.

Housing concerns for Queens fire victims

More than 200 people were left homeless by a devastating fire in Jackson Heights, Queens, and now tenants who lost everything fear what will happen after help runs out.

"NEVER overload extension cords with multiple items, appliances or power strips," city fire officials said in a Twitter post. "Remember - extension cords are for temporary use only."

About 400 firefighters responded to the afternoon blaze that started on the top floor, and it took them about 12 hours to extinguish it.

Two of the injured firefighters were left with burns that were not life-threatening. No deaths were reported.

A resident in the apartment where the fire started left the door open when fleeing, which helped the fire spread, officials said.

