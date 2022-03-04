FDNY firefighters carry Ukrainian flags during run in show of solidarity

A group of FDNY probationary firefighters carried Ukrainian flags among U.S. flags as they ran across Ward’s Island Bridge in New York City on Thursday, March 3, in "a show of solidarity and support for the people and first responders of Ukraine," the FDNY said.

Footage shared by the department shows the Ukrainian flag among American flags as the group ran above Harlem River on Thursday. It was the group’s final "Spirit Run" before graduation, the FDNY said. They carried out the run in chilly temperatures and blustery winds.

FDNY probationary firefighters carried Ukrainian flags as they jogged across Ward’s Island Bridge. (FDNY via Storyful)

They are members of Probationary Firefighter Class 2 of 2021.

They have been involved in months of rigorous training at the Fire Academy on Randall's Island known as "The Rock."

Ward's Island Bridge connect Randalls Island with the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stretched into a second week of bloody fighting. People across Ukraine have taken up arms and sought shelter. More than 1 million people have fled to neighboring countries.

For the live updates on the Ukraine-Russia war you can click here.

Advertisement