FDNY firefighter badly injured fighting Staten Island fire released from hospital

An FDNY firefighter that was badly injured battling a house fire on Staten Island last week was released from the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Friends, family, and fellow firefighters were at Staten Island University Hospital to give their well-wishes to 35-year-old Dominic Ventolora.

Fire officials say Ventolora was carrying a hose up the staircase of a townhome last week when the hose's nozzle knocked his face mask off.

He breathed in the gas and other fumes from the fire, burning his face and throat.

Ventolora is expected to receive respiratory case as he continues his recovery.