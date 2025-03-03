FBI's New York field office Chief says he's retired from bureau after being ordered to do so

article

The Brief FBI New York field office chief James Dennehy told coworkers that he has retired from the bureau after being directed to do so. Dennehy previously resisted a Justice Department directive to turn over a list of FBI agents involved in Jan. 6 investigations. His departure comes amid major leadership changes at the FBI, including the appointment of new Director Kash Patel and Trump ally Dan Bongino as deputy director.



James Dennehy, the head of the FBI’s New York field office who was reported to have resisted Justice Department efforts to scrutinize agents who participated in politically sensitive investigations told coworkers on Monday that he has retired from the bureau after being directed to do so.

What we know:

Dennehy told colleagues in a message obtained by The Associated Press that he was informed late Friday that he needed to submit his retirement papers. He was not given a reason for the decision.

His retirement follows the recent appointment of new FBI Director Kash Patel and the selection of conservative podcast host and Trump loyalist Dan Bongino as deputy director. The agency has also faced internal discord over a Justice Department order requiring a list of all agents involved in investigations related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Some FBI personnel viewed the request as a prelude to mass firings.

Dennehy, a retired Marine, was among those who resisted the directive, previously stating in messages to colleagues that he was prepared to "dig in" rather than comply.

‘I will never stop defending this joint’

What they're saying:

In his farewell message, Dennehy reaffirmed his commitment to the agency, stating that he would continue to defend the FBI from outside its ranks.

"I’ve been told many times in my life, ‘When you find yourself in a hole, sometimes it’s best to quit digging.’ Screw that. I will never stop defending this joint. I’ll just do it willingly and proudly from outside the wire," he wrote.

In a top 10 list of things he said he would miss about the FBI, Dennehy included, "The independence. We will not bend. We will not falter. We will not sacrifice what is right for anything or anyone."

The backstory:

Dennehy was appointed head of the FBI’s New York field office in September 2024 by former FBI Director Christopher Wray. He has been with the agency since 2002, starting as a special agent in the New York field office, focusing on counterintelligence.

Over the years, he held various leadership roles, including a section chief position at FBI headquarters, chief of staff in the national security branch, and special agent in charge of the counterintelligence and cyber division in New York. He also led the FBI’s Newark, New Jersey, field office.

What's next:

The FBI declined to comment on Dennehy’s forced retirement, and the Justice Department has not responded to requests for comment.