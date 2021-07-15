Father captured in Tennessee during Amber Alert charged with mother's murder

The New Jersey man charged in the kidnapping of his son that sparked an Amber Alert search was charged with the murder of the boy's mother, announced the Union County Prosecutor.

Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, abducted his son, Sebastian Rios, 2, and Sebastian's mother, Yasemin Uyar, 24, both of Rahway sometime on July 9, said authorities.

Uyar's body was found a day later in a wooded area off of I-40 in Tennessee. Sebastian was discovered unharmed in the town of Monterey.

Yasemin Uyaf (Via New Jersey State Police)

Tyler Rios was charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder.

The Amber Alert was triggered when the boy did not show up for daycare on July 9 and Uyar did not arrive for scheduled work shifts, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady.

Sebastian Rios (Via New Jersey State Police)

After a welfare check at Uyar's home found no one inside, the New Jersey State Police issued an Amber Alert that was sent to privately owned cell phones, broadcast on electronic billboards along highways in New Jersey and beyond, and widely shared via social media.

Rios remains in Tennessee pending extradition back to New Jersey. An autopsy performed on Uyar revealed her manner of death to be a homicide.