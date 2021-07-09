Expand / Collapse search
NJ Amber Alert for abducted toddler and mother

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Rahway
FOX 5 NY
article

MISSING: Sebastian Rios (Via New Jersey State Police)

NEW JERSEY - A New Jersey Amber Alert has been activated for a toddler and his mother who were last seen in Rahway in Union County sometime Friday.

Authorities say that Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, abducted his son, Sebastian Rios, 2, and Sebastian's mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24, both of Rahway.

The New Jersey State Police and the Rahway Police Department believe Tyler Rios is driving a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plates S34NVH.

MISSING: Yasemin Uyaf (Via New Jersey State Police)

If you see the vehicle, the suspect, the boy, or the boy's mother, please contact police one of these ways:

NOTE: You can stay anonymous.

WANTED: Tyler Rios (Via New Jersey State Police)

