Man fatally shot on Bronx subway platform after altercation

A man was fatally shot on a Bronx subway platform Tuesday afternoon following an apparent altercation, according to police.

What we know:

Police say officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man shot inside the 170th Street subway station at about 3 p.m.

The shooting occurred on the southbound B and D line platform, according to police.

Dig deeper:

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Police said he had been shot in the groin and in the right thigh, during an altercation that led to the gunfire.

EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities initially withheld his identity pending family notification.

Police eventually identified the victim as Adrian Dawodu.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.