DOB finds 17 illegally converted rooms inside Bronx home after fatal fire

A fatal fire in the Bronx led to the discovery of 17 illegally converted bedrooms inside an overcrowded home in the Bronx.

The fire had spread through much of the first and second floors of the home where they found one person dead.

The FDNY responded to the fire at the single-family home on Grand Avenue before calling in the NYC Department of Buildings to conduct an inspection.

During the inspection, officials found that the single-family home had been illegally converted into 17 single-room units on all levels of the building, including the basement and the attic.

DOB officials said most of the damage was concentrated in the back of the home, although there was severe fire damage throughout most of the first and second floors.

The DOB has issued a full vacate order and has ordered that the owner board up the house.

It is unclear who and how many people were occupying the rooms inside the home.

All the displaced residents have been offered emergency revocation assistance by the American Red Cross.

The DOB is still investigating the home for more information.

This is the third illegal conversion bust in less than a week, and the second in the Bronx.

Queens: Migrants found living inside building basement

On Tuesday, over 50 migrants were found being illegally housed inside an overcrowded and hazardous two-story building.

Officials found 14 bunk beds and 13 beds tightly packed in the cellar on the first floor of Sarr's Wholesale Furniture at 132-03 Liberty Ave. in South Richmond Hill.

Cell phone video showed the inside of the building packed with beds and people inside. So many people were living in the basement that they reportedly had to sleep in shifts.

Bronx: Store busted for housing dozens illegally

On Wednesday, another illegal migrant shelter was discovered.

Officials raided the building for illegally housing dozens of people under dangerous conditions. The NYC Department of Buildings issued a vacate order for a two-story commercial building on East Kingsbridge Road in Fordham.

Inspectors also found extension cords, e-bikes, space heaters and hotplates inside the Bronx building, the DOB said.

One man said he paid the building owner $300 a month and had lived at the location for two months.