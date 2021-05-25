Fare evasion up sharply in subway and on buses

More people are skipping out on paying the fare for MTA subway trains and buses across New York City.

One in eight people is evading paying for their fare on subway trains. That is the MTA estimate for the months of Jan. to March 2021.

The problem is even worse on city buses. Around one in four riders are skipping paying the bus far.

The MTA estimates it has lost $59 million during those three months.

Employees might be less inclined to confront passengers due to an increase in attacks.

Riders who enter the subway system or ride buses without paying the fare are subject to a $50 or $100 fine.