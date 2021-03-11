Fans return to Nassau Coliseum for Islanders game against Devils

Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum, the cheering fans will be the true stars in the building.

For the first time in more than a year, the arena will host fans when the Islanders host the Devils. These aren't just any fans, though. They are frontline healthcare workers and their guests. The Islanders decided to thank them for their work through the pandemic by welcoming them into the building.

"If I could -- if it would be allowed -- I'd give everyone a hug," Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said of the health care workers who will be in the stands.

Later this month, the Coliseum will become a vaccination site. No exact date has been announced.

Uniondale, N.Y..: Photo of the NYCB Live / Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on June 16, 2020. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

