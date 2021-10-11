Fans react to revelation that Superman's son is bisexual

DC Comics is dropping big news about Superman's son on National Coming Out Day: the character is bisexual .

Some comic book fans at Midtown Comics in Times Square said they support the new storyline for Superman's son, Jon Kent.

"I think it's great," one fan said. "I think it's a step toward the right direction."

"Superman's an icon and has been since he came out," another fan said. "So having the new Superman be an icon to LGBTQ kids is going to be even better."

In an upcoming storyline in Superman: Son of Kal-El , the character Jon Kent, who also uses the "Superman" title like his dad, falls for a male reporter by the name of Jay Nakamura.

Longtime Superman fan John Delaney said it's no big deal that Superman's son is bisexual.

"Superman, specifically Superman and his son, would transcend that anyway," Delaney said. "They're from another planet. They're from another sort of enlightened culture. So why not? Right. I say great!"

Many believe the powerful superhero's sexuality is sending a powerful message especially to young people in the LGBTQ community.

"Their lives matter," a fan said. "Inclusivity is just the way of the world today."

Andre Thomas of NYC PRIDE said a gay or bisexual main character gives hope to readers.

"It also can show you a connection to making you feel that you're not alone," Thomas said. "Feeling that there are characters they can identify with who represent some great powers or be able to overcome great challenges can show them they can do that also."

The new storyline, in Superman: Son of Kal-El No. 5, will be released on Nov. 9.