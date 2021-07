article

A Texas woman was mauled to death by the family dogs.

Police in El Paso say it happened on Sunday.

The victim's daughter arrived to her Royal Arms home around 6 p.m. and found the horrific scene. Her 59-year-old mother's mauled body.

Detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. They found dog bowls full of food, water, and the dogs appeared generally well cared for.

