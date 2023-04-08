One year later: Family, friends remember high school cheerleader fatally stabbed at parade

It's been one year since16-year-old Mount Vernon high school junior Kayla Green was stabbed to death.

"It feels like a home that never heals. The same pain. The same frustrations. Nothing changed" Lavern Gordon, Green’s mother, said.

In Mount Vernon, family, friends and fellow cheerleaders cried and hugged each other Saturday night at a vigil for Green, who was also the cheer captain.

The fatal stabbing occurred at a parade last April to celebrate the Mount Vernon High School basketball team.

At the vigil, flowers and cupcakes decorated the room along with a picture of Kayla with angel wings on display at the entrance.

The teen, who admitted to fatally stabbing Kayla and injuring her friend, was a 15-year-old girl. She was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison.

Kayla's father has a mission to help other kids in this community through an anti-violence initiative called FAITH, and it stands for Fathers Active In the Hood.

The goal is for dads in Mount Vernon to come together to protect the children of Mount Vernon.