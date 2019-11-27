Expand / Collapse search

False report of gun causes lockdown at Montclair High School

Montclair
Montclair High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday.

NEW JERSEY - Montclair High School and nearby Renaissance Middle School were placed on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday, according to community site Baristanet.

There were initial reports that officials were searching for a gun that was brought to the high school by a student on Chestnut Street in Essex County.

Shortly after noon, the site tweeted that the Montclair Police Department had identified the student and that the student did not have a weapon in their possession.

MHS principal Anthony Grosso sent an email with the update:

Dear MHS families and caregivers,

It was brought to our attention during lunch that a student may have had a weapon in their possession. Montclair High School went into a lockdown and released into a shelter in place. The Montclair Police Department was immediately notified. The student was identified and apprehended with their belongings. The Montclair Police Department found that the student did not have a weapon in their possession. This incident is still under investigation by the Montclair Police Department. We want to thank the Montclair Police Department for responding quickly and efficiently.

Security and a SWAT Team searched the building.

