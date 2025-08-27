Are we in 'fake fall?' The 12 seasons of New Jersey and New York
Summer is nearly over, and fall is on the horizon, but New York and New Jersey are currently in their own special season called "fake fall."
"Fake fall" is one of 12 seasons coined by those living in New Jersey and New York to describe the unpredictable weather experienced by the region throughout the year.
What are the 12 seasons?
What they're saying:
The 12 seasons of New Jersey and New York have made the rounds on social media. They are described as:
- Winter
- Fool's spring
- Second winter
- Spring of deception
- Third winter
- The pollening
- Actual spring
- Summer
- Hell's front porch
- False fall
- Second summer
- Actual fall
According to the list of "actual" seasons, "hell's front porch" has finally ended as New York and New Jersey head into "false fall" before a "second summer" hits, and we can finally enjoy "actual fall."
Reason for the seasons
What we know:
Weather experts say the reason why New York and New Jersey experience so many different "seasons," is because the area is at a crossroad of 5-6 different air masses at any time throughout the year.
"When it feels like fall in August, it's because we have a nice polar air mass coming in," said AMS Certified Digital Meteorologist Steven DiMartino. "Then in the middle of September, or early October, we're hot and humid because we can get air masses coming in from the Gulf Coast, or the Bahamas."
Weather forecast
What's next:
FOX 5 NY's weather team says the tri-state area will see below-normal temperatures for the next week.
So, even though it's still August, weather maps are looking more like early fall, rather than the end of summer.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from weather experts and reporting by FOX 5 NY.