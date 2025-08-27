Are we in 'fake fall?' The 12 seasons of New Jersey and New York

The Brief New York and New Jersey are currently experiencing the 10th of 12 seasons. "Fake fall" comes right after "hell's front porch," and before "second summer." The list of "actual" seasons for the region comes from those living in New York and New Jersey.



Summer is nearly over, and fall is on the horizon, but New York and New Jersey are currently in their own special season called "fake fall."

"Fake fall" is one of 12 seasons coined by those living in New Jersey and New York to describe the unpredictable weather experienced by the region throughout the year.

What are the 12 seasons?

What they're saying:

The 12 seasons of New Jersey and New York have made the rounds on social media. They are described as:

Winter

Fool's spring

Second winter

Spring of deception

Third winter

The pollening

Actual spring

Summer

Hell's front porch

False fall

Second summer

Actual fall

According to the list of "actual" seasons, "hell's front porch" has finally ended as New York and New Jersey head into "false fall" before a "second summer" hits, and we can finally enjoy "actual fall."

Reason for the seasons

What we know:

Weather experts say the reason why New York and New Jersey experience so many different "seasons," is because the area is at a crossroad of 5-6 different air masses at any time throughout the year.

"When it feels like fall in August, it's because we have a nice polar air mass coming in," said AMS Certified Digital Meteorologist Steven DiMartino. "Then in the middle of September, or early October, we're hot and humid because we can get air masses coming in from the Gulf Coast, or the Bahamas."

Weather forecast

What's next:

FOX 5 NY's weather team says the tri-state area will see below-normal temperatures for the next week.

So, even though it's still August, weather maps are looking more like early fall, rather than the end of summer.