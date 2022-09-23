F train service to be suspended most weekends through 2023

Beginning Friday, the F train will be shutting down service between Church Avenue and Coney Island on weekends through 2023.

According to the MTA, the change is in order to install a modernized signal system.

Weekend service will cease beginning at 11:45 p.m. on Friday nights, and continuing until 5 a.m. on Monday mornings beginning September 23 and until the weekend of October 14-17.

After that, it will return for two weekends until Monday, November 7, and beginning that Friday, November 11, weekend service will be shut down until the end of 2022.

While services are suspended, the best alternatives are the M, D, or Q trains. There will be no free shuttle or bus service along the route while work is being done.