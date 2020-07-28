Exploring The Mark

The Mark is in a class by itself: first class. Travel and Leisure magazine has ranked the hotel, which is in Manhattan's Upper East Side, as No. 1 in New York City.

Amenities include a sailboat ride and 24-hour shopping at Bergdorf Goodman. It also has a Jean Georges restaurant and an iconic New York hot dog cart.

The Mark penthouse is the largest and one of the most stunning in the world. It features five bedrooms, four fireplaces, and 26-foot ceilings—opulence at its finest. This is where Serena Williams threw a baby shower for Meghan Markle.

The Mark is popular with tourists and other visitors as well as New Yorkers seeking a relaxing staycation.

The Mark | Madison Avenue at 77th Street, New York, NY 10075 | 212-744-4300 | themarkhotel.com