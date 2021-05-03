Experts: Book early if you want to travel this summer

With warm weather around the corner and increased vaccination rates easing coronavirus fears, many U.S. residents are thinking about summer getaways. Nearly 72% of Americans are planning trips, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

Attractions and hotels are selling out and airfares are rising, according to Pauline Frommer, the editorial director of Frommers.com.

"That means if you haven't already made plans, you need to start booking before it's too late," Frommer said. "For domestic travel, it's going to get tighter and tighter and tighter. So, if you want to travel within the United States, book yesterday, or book now at least."

Summer vacation hunters are turning to ideas they never considered before, like camping. The camping booking site pitchup.com offers all kinds of camping experiences from rugged to glamping. Plus, it offers built-in safety features still important to travelers, CEO and Founder Dan Yates said.

"We're seeing a huge amount of pent-up demand really over the last year, various lockdowns happening all over the world, particularly in the United States," Yates said. "We're seeing the outdoor accommodations sector really gain market share against other types of accommodations because really it is the most suitable from a social-distancing perspective."

With any type of travel, planning ahead is critical. Frommer said this is not the summer to just take off and go and expect to find accommodations spontaneously available without reservations. Expect the unexpected, like a rental car shortage.

Advertisement

"A lot of the car rental agencies ditched their cars at the height of the pandemic to try and stay liquid and now there are shortages in manufacturing," Frommer said. "Rental car prices are going crazy."

If you need any more incentive to act now, Frommer said airline prices are increasing at 5% each month. Also, drive-to destinations and attractions like National Parks that were once first-come, first-serve are now requiring reservations in advance.