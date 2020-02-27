Exclusive tour of Gov. Cuomo and Sandra Lee's home now up for sale

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo and celebrity TV chef and author Sandra Lee are selling their home in Mout Kisco, New York. Lee, who is now separated from Cuomo, is moving to California to care for ailing relatives.

She gave Good Day NY co-anchor Rosanna Scotto a tour of the sprawling home known as Lily Pond.

The Mount Kisco home of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sandra Lee.

Lee shared the following sentimental message with FOX 5 News about the home currently listed for $1.59 million:

Lily Pond is a very special house and it's been a pleasure to be the steward of it.

For over a decade.

It's a loving home built to raise and nurture families and now it's time to let another family have it and love it as much as we have.

It's a unique, happy home where children run through the rooms laughing and giggling up and down the staircases.

Where you sit on a big, comfy sofa in front of the fireplace to watch TV while eating popcorn.

Where you can share family meals inside a warm, easy-to-use large, kitchen filled with every amenity.

Where dad can fix a bike or work on his cars in the garage and mom can do her gardening or arts and crafts in the outdoor potting shed.

It's a place where you can sit on white wicker chairs and drink iced tea in an oversized gazebo while watching the natural stream funnel water into one of the two shallow ponds while all the little fish swim about.

Lily Pond is where you do homework, have sleepovers, enjoy the holidays.

It's where you sit and read or write by one of the four fireplaces (three inside and one on the back patio).

It's where you have barbecues and go for bike rides, long walks or simply enjoy a glass of wine.

It's a most enchanting home- warm, safe, quiet and calming.

At Noon and 5 p.m. each day, bells ring at the picturesque neighboring white church.

The rest of the neighborhood is surrounded by beautiful acres of nature, huge trees, fallen leaves, and sweet, thoughtful neighbors.

This house is meant for the most special family and of all of the homes I've had I've loved this one the most.

Selling it is very bittersweet!