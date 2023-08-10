50 Cent 'Final Lap Tour' and his mark on 50 years of hip-hop

It's been 20 years since 50 Cent's first album, "Get Rich or Die Trying," ignited his career.

This year 50 Cent has racked up 94 shows in 24 countries, selling more than 1 million tickets. Now he's back in New York where it all began.

Before the first night of his sold-out Barclays show, FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers was invited backstage to the Crown Club VIP Lounge for an exclusive sit-down with the hip-hop superstar.

A Homecoming Embrace and a Fresh Chapter

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 23: 50 Cent performs during his "Final Lap" tour at Ball Arena on July 23, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

Lisa: "How does it feel to be back here in New York after you've been all over the world?"

50 Cent: "It feels great. I got to get the kinks out of the show before I get here because it's to me to leave New York on a super high note, you know I'm going to give back to the town."

Lisa: "Because of the New York fans?"

50 Cent: "Yeah, because they're different, they've seen me throughout my career. So I've got to bring something new, show more showmanship."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: 50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on August 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Behind the Curtain of Dedication

Backstage, amid the anticipation and excitement, 50 Cent huddles with his team, including special guests Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.

The same meticulous preparation that he has adhered to since the beginning is evident as he goes over his set list in his private dressing room.

A Journey through Triumph and Challenge

Lisa: "Let's take it back to the beginning, 2003, the early 2000's, you were nearly killed, a horrible shooting, you had a record deal that was in the works or done and then got canceled."

50 Cent: "When I made the decision to not be in the streets, music was the option and I looked as if I would leave no stones unturned and I'd do what I have to do to make that happen. At the point I was shot, it changed, going back to the neighborhood wasn't an option, I was getting shot from the neighborhood."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: (L-R) 50 Cent and J. Cole perform onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on August 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Honoring Hip Hop's Legacy

50 Cent's two-night performance at Barclays Center coincides with a significant moment in the history of hip-hop - the celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Lisa: "When you were starting out there were some big names in that early 2000 period like Nas, Jay Z. Do you feel like 'now I showed people,' where do you put yourself in that hip-hop top tier?"

50 Cent: "I think Hip Hop does that, they put you in the top tier. I was always better than them. Since I first came out I've been better than them, hip hop has to put you in that spot."

50 says this Final Lap tour will be his last for a while but he still has many more dates to go. Then he plans to turn his full attention to his other ventures.