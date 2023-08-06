LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Festival in Queens features legendary performers

A legendary hip-hop homecoming took place in Queens on Saturday.

From Queen Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa, to Run DMC and Method Man--LL Cool J brought out rap royalty for the 2nd annual Rock the Bells Festival.

Fans packed Forest Hills Stadium to get a taste of music history, some looking for feelings of nostalgia from their favorite artists of over 50 years.

"I'm 52, so 50 years of hip-hop--this is all I know." — Rock The Bells Festival attendee

Image 1 of 7 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: LL Cool J performs during Rock The Bells Festival at Randall's Island on August 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

"This is my culture. I live it, I breathe it, I eat it, I taught it to my children. Just to be here with so many beautiful people just enjoying ourselves, having a good time you know," said an excited attendee.

"I love everything about this!" — Tracy Chambers, one of the many people who attended the event

"We made this culture."

Ticket buyers packed the Forest Hills Stadium in Queen. This year the festival celebrated hip-hop's 50th Anniversary.

For many it was a walk down memory lane. The headliner was LL Cool J. Other big names included Run DMC, Ludacris, Queen Latifa.