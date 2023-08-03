Expand / Collapse search

Ice Cube dishes on BIG 3 and his ultimate hip-hop dream team

Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with Ice Cube

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer sat down with Ice Cube to reflect on hip-hop and what he's most proud of.

As FOX 5 continues to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop, we shine the spotlight on a West Coast Hip-Hop icon – Ice Cube. 

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer sat down with Cube to reflect on the musical milestone, how New York rappers influenced his sound early on, and what he’s most proud of in his career. 

The N.W.A. co-founder is also the creator of the BIG 3 basketball league – and picks his "Big 3" rappers to play on the court… and to battle on the mic!

