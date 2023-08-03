Ice Cube dishes on BIG 3 and his ultimate hip-hop dream team

As FOX 5 continues to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop, we shine the spotlight on a West Coast Hip-Hop icon – Ice Cube.

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer sat down with Cube to reflect on the musical milestone, how New York rappers influenced his sound early on, and what he’s most proud of in his career.

The N.W.A. co-founder is also the creator of the BIG 3 basketball league – and picks his "Big 3" rappers to play on the court… and to battle on the mic!