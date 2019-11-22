Ex-boyfriend of missing NJ woman found dead

article

A person of interest in the case of a missing New Jersey woman was found dead in his home Friday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

John Ozbilgen, 29, was recently released from jail after a child porn charge. The judge reportedly felt it was not enough to detain him further.

Ozbilgen, the ex-boyfriend of Stephanie Parze, committed suicide, his attorney, Robert Honecker Jr., confirmed to NJ.com.

"We do not believe his death was suspicious at this time." — Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

Parze was last seen by her family after taking in a psychic's show together in New Brunswick on Oct. 30.

When she was reported missing the next day, police found her car in the driveway of her Freehold home and the keys inside.

Police and others had searched a park on Staten Island and, earlier this week, a park in Freehold, for any signs of Parze.

Stephanie Parze, 25, was reported missing by her parents on Oct. 30 after leaving her home in Freehold at about 10 p.m. (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

Cops deemed the circumstances surrounding her disappearance as suspicious.

Ozbilgen reportedly sent her 10 unaswered texts filled with obscenities the night before she disappeared, reported the Asbury Park Press.

Stephanie is described by police as white, with brown hair. She 4 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen in blue jeans, a burgundy V-neck shirt and sweater.

Anyone with any information or who has had contact with Parze is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.