NJ school district closed after possible threat by Michigan State gunman

The Ewing Township closed their schools on Tuesday over concerns that the gunman who killed three people and hurt five others on the Michigan State University campus Monday night had threatened the schools.

Anthony McRae, 43, killed himself after the shooting rampage.

Authorities said he had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Ewing public schools. McRae had lived in Ewing several years ago, according to the school district.

The schools were closed as a precaution after the contents of the note were uncovered. The letter mentioned Ewing High School and Fisher Middle School. Police officers were stationed at the schools for any possible threats.

After further investigation, officials determined that the incident was isolated to Michigan, and there is no threat to Ewing Schools.

Officers will remain at all schools for the rest of Tuesday, and it is anticipated that the normal school schedule will resume on Wednesday, February 15.

The dead and injured in the gunfire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, a popular place to eat and study, were all Michigan State students. Five remained in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital, said Dr. Denny Martin, who fought back tears during a news conference.

"This is still fluid," Rozman said. "There are still crime scenes that are being processed, and we still are in the process of putting together the pieces to try to understand what happened."

Two of the dead were graduates of separate high schools in the Grosse Pointe district in suburban Detroit. One was identified by Michigan State as Brian Fraser; the other was not publicly disclosed yet. Alexandria Verner, a graduate of Clawson High School in the Detroit area, also died.

"If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us," Clawson Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger said in an email to families.

